Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: IMD puts Mumbai on yellow alert for Aug 3

Aug 03, 2023 / 09:24 am

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for August 3 as well, predicting heavy rainfall over the city in the next 24 hours.

Furthermore, the weather bureau predicts very heavy rainfall over four other districts of Maharashtra, including Palghar, Raigad, Thane and Ratnagiri on August 3. It has issued an orange alert for all these districts.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Sindhudurg district, with heavy