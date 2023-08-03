Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: IMD puts Mumbai on yellow alert for Aug 3

- Following incessant rainfall in the Boudh area of Odisha due to the deep depression that had formed ovr the Bay of Bengal, the National Highway 57 has been inundated.
- The breeding ponds of the state's fisheries department also overflooded due to the heavy rainfall in the area, following which nearly two tonnes of fish were washed away. Locals could be seen catching fishes on the inundated highway.
- District Fisheries Officer of Boudh, Lipsa Pattnaik said that the department has incurred losses to the tune of Rs lakh.