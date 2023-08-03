English
    Aug 03, 2023 / 09:24 am

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: IMD puts Mumbai on yellow alert for Aug 3

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Other than Mumbai, the IMD has issued yellow alert for five other districts of Maharashtra.

    Mumbai News Live Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for August 3 as well, predicting heavy rainfall over the city in the next 24 hours.

    Furthermore, the weather bureau predicts very heavy rainfall over four other districts of Maharashtra, including Palghar, Raigad, Thane and Ratnagiri on August 3. It has issued an orange alert for all these districts.

    Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Sindhudurg district, with heavy

    rainfall very likely over the area in the next 24 hours.

    The intensity of rainfall is expected to gradually decrease after August 4, according to the IMD.

      Odisha Rains Live Updates: Fishery department ponds flooded on NH 57; losses estimated at Rs 9 lakhs

      - Following incessant rainfall in the Boudh area of Odisha due to the deep depression that had formed ovr the Bay of Bengal, the National Highway 57 has been inundated.
      - The breeding ponds of the state's fisheries department also overflooded due to the heavy rainfall in the area, following which nearly two tonnes of fish were washed away. Locals could be seen catching fishes on the inundated highway.
      - District Fisheries Officer of Boudh, Lipsa Pattnaik said that the department has incurred losses to the tune of Rs lakh.

    • August 03, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

      Himachal Rains Live Updates: Rains, landslides hit tourist influx in Himachal Pradesh

      - The incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh, and the landslides triggered by the heavy rains have affected tourist influx in the booming tourism of the state.
      - President of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Stakeholders Association, Mohinder Seth, said on August 2 that the state's tourism industry is under stress.
      - He said that tourists are avoiding travelling to the hills due to the fear of landslides and flash floods which have disrupted roads and daily life in the state.
      - He also expressed his concern about the washing away of the road between Shimla and Kalka, and further highlighted that the damaged roads need to be repaired on a war footing.

    • August 03, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

      Uttarakhand Rains Live Updates: Road blocked on Badrinath NH due to debris pile up

      - A road near Nandaprayag and Chhinka on the Badrinath National Highway has been reportedly blocked due to debris pile up, said officials on August 3.
      - Earlier, on August 2, another road near Pipalkoti was blocked on the Badrinath NH due to debris pile up, officials further added.
      - It is feared that the Chungi Badethi tunnel on the Gangotri NH in the Uttarkashi district will get damaged due to the slew of landslides that have been affecting the area due to the incessant rains in the state.

