TLP worker pulls down Maharaja Ranjit Singh's statue in Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) worker pulled down Maharaja Ranjit Singh's statue at the Lahore Fort in Pakistan. The statue had previously been vandalized by TLP workers on at least two different occasions in the past.



#Shameful this bunch of illiterates are really dangerous for Pakistan image in the world https://t.co/TXoAXCQtWW

— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 17, 2021

Pakistan's information & Broadcasting minister tweeted a video and said "Shameful this bunch of illiterates are really dangerous for Pakistan image in the world".

Maharaja Ranjit Singh popularly known as Sher-e-Punjab or "Lion of Punjab", was the first Maharaja of the Sikh Empire, which ruled the northwest Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century.

He survived smallpox in infancy but lost sight in his left eye. He fought his first battle alongside his father at age 10. After his father died, he fought several wars to expel the Afghans in his teenage years and was proclaimed as the "Maharaja of Punjab" at age 21. His empire grew in the Punjab region under his leadership through 1839.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan is a far-right Islamist political party in Pakistan. The party was founded by late Khadim Hussain Rizvi in August 2015. It became the fifth largest party in the 2018 Pakistani general election but failed to win any seat in National Assembly and Punjab Assembly. However, it was successful in getting 3 seats in Sindh Assembly.