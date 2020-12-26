Tesla India bookings to begin next month; deliveries start first quarter of 2021-22: Report

Elon Musk

Tesla cars India availability could soon be on the cards. According to a new report, Tesla cars will be available for bookings in January 2021, followed by deliveries starting by the end of the first quarter.

The latest development comes from an Economic Times report, which claims that the world’s most valued electric vehicle company (by market cap) will resume bookings in January 2021.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Earlier this year, Tesla's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk hinted at the company entering India in 2021.

"Next year for sure," Musk said on Twitter replying to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: "India wants Tesla".

Model 3 is likely to be the first EV to launch in the country. Musk had previously announced that the company will bring its entry-level sedan in India. It is expected to set the price for the Model 3 price in India between Rs 55-60 lakh.

It was also prebooked for about $1,000 by Mahesh Murthy, Vishal Gondal of wearable and fitness technology company GOQii, and Sujayath Ali, CEO of online fashion platform Voonik, the report said.

Tesla's Model 3 is the most affordable model to date. Since rolling out in 2017, it has emerged as the world’s best-selling all-electric car.

It will be imported into India as a fully built unit with the capability to charge in 15 minutes. This sedan can run up to 500 km on a single charge and can achieve a top speed of 162 mph.