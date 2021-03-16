Swapan Dasgupta resigns from Rajya Sabha

Swapan Dasgupta.

A day after being announced as BJP's candidate for the West Bengal elections, Swapan Dasgupta tendered his resignation as Member of Rajya Sabha on March 16.

Dasgupta became a member of the upper house of Parliament on April 25, 2016, and his term was til April 24, 2022.



I have resigned from the Rajya Sabha today to commit myself totally to the fight for a better Bengal. I hope to file my nomination as BJP candidate for the Tarakeshwar Assembly seat in the next few days.

"I have resigned from the Rajya Sabha today to commit myself totally to the fight for a better Bengal. I hope to file my nomination as BJP candidate for the Tarakeshwar Assembly seat in the next few days," Dasgupta said on Twitter.

Sources said he had urged the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to accept his resignation with effect from March 17.

Asked about his resignation, Dasgupta told PTI, "I have always said whatever necessary steps will have to be taken will be done by me before I submit my nomination papers (for West Bengal polls)."

Earlier, Trinamool Congress MP Mohua Moitra raised objections to Dasgupta being named as a BJP candidate for the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal.



Swapan Dasgupta is BJP candidate for WB polls.

10th Schedule of Constitution says nominated RS member to be disqualified if he joins any political party AFTER expiry of 6 months from oath.

He was sworn in April 2016, remains unallied.

Must be disqualified NOW for joining BJP.

"Following up on my previous tweet - Rajya Sabha website as of today says is nominated & not formally BJP. If he files nomination as @BJP candidate he should be disqualified according to the Constitution's 10th Schedule (Para 2 (3)," she also tweeted.

She also claimed that Dasgupta should "either resign RS now or be disqualified" and said he has "no safety net".

According to the Tenth schedule of the Constitution, a nominated member of a house can join a political party before the expiry of six months from the date on which he takes his seat after complying with requirements of Article 99 or, as the case may be, Article 188.