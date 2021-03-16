English
Swapan Dasgupta resigns from Rajya Sabha

The resignation comes after Swapan Dasgupta was named as a BJP candidate for the West Bengal assembly elections.

Moneycontrol News
March 16, 2021 / 04:45 PM IST
Swapan Dasgupta.

A day after being announced as BJP's candidate for the West Bengal elections, Swapan Dasgupta tendered his resignation as Member of Rajya Sabha on March 16.

Dasgupta became a member of the upper house of Parliament on April 25, 2016, and his term was til April 24, 2022.

"I have resigned from the Rajya Sabha today to commit myself totally to the fight for a better Bengal. I hope to file my nomination as BJP candidate for the Tarakeshwar Assembly seat in the next few days," Dasgupta said on Twitter.

Sources said he had urged the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to accept his resignation with effect from March 17.

Asked about his resignation, Dasgupta told PTI, "I have always said whatever necessary steps will have to be taken will be done by me before I submit my nomination papers (for West Bengal polls)."

Close

Earlier, Trinamool Congress MP Mohua Moitra raised objections to Dasgupta being named as a BJP candidate for the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal.

"Following up on my previous tweet - Rajya Sabha website as of today says Swapan Dasgupta is nominated & not formally BJP. If he files nomination as @BJP candidate he should be disqualified according to the Constitution's 10th Schedule (Para 2 (3)," she also tweeted.

She also claimed that Dasgupta should "either resign RS now or be disqualified" and said he has "no safety net".

According to the Tenth schedule of the Constitution, a nominated member of a house can join a political party before the expiry of six months from the date on which he takes his seat after complying with requirements of Article 99 or, as the case may be, Article 188.

--With inputs from PTI
Moneycontrol News
first published: Mar 16, 2021 04:45 pm

