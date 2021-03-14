English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Watch ‘Why ETFs in your Asset Allocation’ by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund & Moneycontrol on March 15 at 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

West Bengal Elections 2021 | Babul Supriyo, Swapan Dasgupta named in BJP’s second list of candidates

For the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, the saffron party has fielded Union Minister Babul Supriyo from Tollygunge, Swapan Dasgupta from Tarakeswar, and Ashok Lahiri from Alipurduar.

Moneycontrol News
March 14, 2021 / 05:08 PM IST
Babul Supriyo (Image: Twitter/ @SuPriyoBabul)

Babul Supriyo (Image: Twitter/ @SuPriyoBabul)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named singer-turned politician Babul Supriyo and Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta in its second list of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal assembly election.

The BJP released the second list of candidates for the third and fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on March 14. While 27 BJP leaders have been named for the third phase of polls, 36 candidates are in fray for fourth.

For the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, the saffron party has fielded Union Minister Babul Supriyo from Tollygunge, Swapan Dasgupta from Tarakeswar, sitting MP and actor-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee from Chunchura, and economist Ashok Lahiri from Alipurduar.

Swapan Dasgupta took to Twitter to say: "Honoured to be nominated by the West Bengal BJP to contest from Tarakeshwar—a centre of Bengal’s cultural heritage. I look forward to the campaign for a new, vibrant Sonar Bangla."

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh announced the names of the candidates at a press briefing on March 14, where the party named the candidates for all five states and UTs that are headed assembly elections.

Close

Related stories

He said: “We are announcing the names of 27 candidates for the third phase and 38 candidates for the fourth phase of polls in West Bengal. Economist Ashok Lahiri will contest from Alipurduar, Rajib Banerjee from Domjur, and Rabindranath Bhattacharya from Singur.”

Additionally, MP Nisith Pramanik has been fielded from the Dinhata assembly constituency and actor Yash Dasgupta from Chanditala.

Elections will be held in West Bengal in eight phases, starting March 27 and ending on April 29. The votes will be counted on May 2.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #Babul Supriyo #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #West Bengal BJP #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Mar 14, 2021 05:08 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.