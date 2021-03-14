West Bengal Elections 2021 | Babul Supriyo, Swapan Dasgupta named in BJP’s second list of candidates

Babul Supriyo (Image: Twitter/ @SuPriyoBabul)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named singer-turned politician Babul Supriyo and Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta in its second list of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal assembly election.

The BJP released the second list of candidates for the third and fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on March 14. While 27 BJP leaders have been named for the third phase of polls, 36 candidates are in fray for fourth.

For the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, the saffron party has fielded Union Minister Babul Supriyo from Tollygunge, Swapan Dasgupta from Tarakeswar, sitting MP and actor-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee from Chunchura, and economist Ashok Lahiri from Alipurduar.

Swapan Dasgupta took to Twitter to say: "Honoured to be nominated by the West Bengal BJP to contest from Tarakeshwar—a centre of Bengal’s cultural heritage. I look forward to the campaign for a new, vibrant Sonar Bangla."

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh announced the names of the candidates at a press briefing on March 14, where the party named the candidates for all five states and UTs that are headed assembly elections.

He said: “We are announcing the names of 27 candidates for the third phase and 38 candidates for the fourth phase of polls in West Bengal. Economist Ashok Lahiri will contest from Alipurduar, Rajib Banerjee from Domjur, and Rabindranath Bhattacharya from Singur.”

Additionally, MP Nisith Pramanik has been fielded from the Dinhata assembly constituency and actor Yash Dasgupta from Chanditala.

Elections will be held in West Bengal in eight phases, starting March 27 and ending on April 29. The votes will be counted on May 2.