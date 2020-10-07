Sushant Singh Rajput case | As AIIMS rules out murder angle, Twitter reminds Kangana Ranaut to return Padma Shri

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has lambasted several of her industry colleagues and politicians over the past months, was convinced of foul play in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Her conviction was so strong that she had gone on to say that she would return her prestigious Padma Shri award if she is unable to establish her claims.

Recently, the forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ruled out any murder angle in the actor’s death, who was found hanging at his Bandra home on June 14. In its “conclusive medico-legal” opinion to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the AIIMS report called Rajput's death a case of suicide, dismissing all theories of him being poisoned or strangled.



Hey! Now thay both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards???

— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 7, 2020

Though the CBI may continue to probe the abetment of suicide angle in the actor’s death, netizens, including actor Swara Bhasker, have started taking to Twitter to remind the firebrand actor that it is about time she returns her Padma Shri, as promised. The hashtag 'Kangana award wapas kar (Kangana, return your award)' has started trending on Twitter too.



Sushant died by Suscide (AIIMS,CBI)

Rhea granted bail (High Court) Meanwhile Kangu: pic.twitter.com/57OMRPLA9d#KanganaAwardWapasKar — DON (@CroCroachSRK) October 7, 2020

