Sushant Singh Rajput death case | After AIIMS, CBI probe rules out murder: Report

The AIIMS report, which declared Sushant Singh Rajput's death a case of suicide, now matches the CBI’s latest conclusion in the case, according to a report in The Indian Express on October 7.

Officials familiar with the investigations told the newspaper that the investigators, after recreating the crime scene with a life-size dummy, found no evidence of forced entry and signs of struggle on the body.

They also said the initial forensic reports didn't show poisoning or sedation.

“The crime scene recreation fit with the idea of a suicide... The circumstances pointed towards a suicide. But to be doubly sure, the matter was referred to a panel of doctors from AIIMS, which has now come to the same conclusion,” the newspaper quoted an officials as saying.

The AIIMS forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta last week said the panel has ruled out murder in the death of Rajput, terming it "a case of hanging and death by suicide".

In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, the six-member team dismissed the claims of "poisoning and strangling", with Dr Gupta saying the panel did not find any traces of poison and drugs in the viscera.

With the possibility of a murder ruled out, the CBI is now focusing on reasons that could have led to the actor taking his own life: any role played by Rhea Chakraborty; professional rivalry and nepotism in Bollywood; effect of drug abuse and Rajput’s mental health, said the report.

The agency sources also told The Indian Express that a forensic audit of Rajput’s bank accounts had not thrown up anything “suspicious” to suggest that his friend Rhea Chakraborty could have pushed him to suicide for financial gains.

“Chakraborty continues to be under scanner for abetment to suicide. But it is true that the CBI hasn’t yet found any motive for abetment. There was a forensic audit done of Rajput’s account. There is nothing concrete in the audit report to suggest that Chakraborty siphoned off funds and this led to the actor’s suicide. The expenses incurred by Rajput on her are comparatively small and can easily be explained as expenses on a friend. However, there are many angles to the suicide and our investigation is still on,” the official said.

Rajput’s father KK Singh in his FIR filed with the Bihar Police had alleged that ₹15 crore had been siphoned off Sushant’s bank account and had blamed Chakraborty for the same as well as for abetting his son’s suicide.

The investigating agency said to have questioned over a dozen people in the case including Rhea and her family and Rajput’s staff and house manager; staff of banks where he had accounts and his psychiatrist.

Rajput, 34, who made his silver screen debut in the critically acclaimed Kai Po Che seven years ago, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.