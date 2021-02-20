States should attract investment using production-linked incentive scheme: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

The central government has introduced the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for various sectors, an excellent opportunity to increase manufacturing in the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the Governing Council Meeting of Niti Aayog on February 20, the prime minister said that states should also take full advantage of PLI schemes and attract more and more investment.

Speaking at the event, the PM made a strong case for repealing archaic laws and making it easier to do business in India stating that the centre and states need to work closely to boost economic growth.

"Centre and states should work together for the nation's progress... Government has to respect and give due representation to the private sector for economic progress," he said.

He said the country had witnessed how central and state governments worked together in helping the nation to succeed during the COVID-19 pandemic. It created a positive image of the country globally, he said.

PM Modi also talked about the private sector, saying “We are also seeing how the private sector of the country is coming forward with more enthusiasm in this development journey of the country.”

“As a government, we honour the development enthusiasm of the private sector, this energy gives us an opportunity to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India),” said the PM. “Our government will ensure that we provide private sectors opportunities to take part in the mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he added.



Speaking at the Governing Council Meeting of @NITIAayog https://t.co/SexLuKgCLw

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2021

Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign is the way to build an India that produces not only for its own needs but also for the world, he said.

PM Modi further said that the country would have to ensure that 'Made in India' production stands the test of world superiority.

He said that the positive response to the Union Budget 2021-22 indicates that the country wants to move forward on the path of development at greater speed.

PM Modi said that the initiatives taken by the government would provide opportunity to everyone to participate in nation building to its full potential.

Referring to the farm sector, the Prime Minister said that efforts should be made to produce agriculture items like edible oil and reduce their imports. "This can be done by guiding farmers," he said, adding the money being spend on imports can go to the accounts of farmers.

The Prime Minister also underlined the need for reducing compliance burden on people and asked the states to form committees to reduce regulations, which are no longer relevant in the wake of technology.