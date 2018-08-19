SRK's Meer Foundation contributes towards Kerala flood relief fund

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's welfare organisation Meer Foundation has contributed Rs 21 lakhs towards relief work in flood-ravaged Kerala. Meer Foundation has made a donation to the Government of Kerala's Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund, working towards the welfare of victims of floods in the state, according to a statement.

Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty took to Twitter and expressed gratitude towards the actor.

"Thank you so much @iamsrk me personally and the people of Kerala are indebted to you for your generosity and quick action... Respect," Pookutty wrote.

To which Shah Rukh replied, "@resulp Sir, it's the duty and dharma of each one of us to stand by our brothers and sisters in times of need. May Allah bless each and everyone in Kerala."

According to the state authorities, the death toll has mounted to 197 and around 36 are missing in Kerala since August 8 due to floods and landslides. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.