Seven Indians kidnapped in Libya; govt in touch with authorities for their rescue: MEA

India is in touch with Libyan authorities after seven Indians were kidnapped in the African country in September, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on October 8.

The kidnapped Indian citizens hailed from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told a media briefing that they were kidnapped from Asshwerif on September 14 when they were on their way to the Tripoli airport to catch a flight to India.

"The government is in touch with their family members and would like to assure them that we are making all possible efforts in consultation and coordination with Libyan authorities and the employer to trace our nationals and secure their release from captivity at the earliest," Srivastava said.

Srivastava said the Indian embassy in neighbouring Tunisia had reached out to the Libyan government and international organisations present there, seeking their help in rescuing the Indian nationals. The Indian mission in Tunisia also handles matters related to Indians in Libya.

Srivastava said the Indian nationals were working at a construction and oil field supplies company. "The employer has been contacted by the kidnappers and shown photographs as proof that the Indian nationals were safe and keeping well," he added.

The oil-rich country has seen unrest and large-scale violence since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi's four-decade regime in 2011. In 2015, the Indian government had advised Indians to avoid travelling to Libya in view of the security situation there. A year later, the government had imposed a complete travel ban irrespective of the purpose. That travel ban is still in force, Srivastava clarified.

