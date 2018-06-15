App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 11:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, among Bollywood artists sued in US

Others sued by the promoter include superstar Akshay Kumar besides singers Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Usha Mangeshkar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at Jodhpur Session Court for a hearing on black buck poaching case on Monday. (PTI)
Superstar Salman Khan and a host of other Bollywood artists including Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh and Prabhu Deva have been sued by an Indian-American promoter, which alleged that they refused to perform at a concert in the US despite having taken money from it.

The lawsuit, filed by Chicago-based Vibrant Media Group before a Northern District Court of Illinois, Eastern Division on June 10, has been assigned to District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman.

Others sued by the promoter include superstar Akshay Kumar besides singers Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Usha Mangeshkar.

The Vibrant Media Group in its lawsuit against the Indian artists and their agents Matrix India Entertainment Consultants Private Limited and Yashraj Films Private Limited alleged "breach of contract".

related news

According to the complaint, in 2013 the Vibrant Media Group had hired the artists to appear live and perform at the concert 'Celebrating 100 years of Indian Cinema', which was to be held on September 1, 2013.

That show had to be cancelled as Salman was unable to leave India because of his legal troubles in Rajasthan. The Vibrant Media Group had agreed to postpone the event, the lawsuit said.

The Vibrant Media Group, according to the lawsuit, recently learned that Salman and other artists, instead of keeping their promise to it or even offering to return their deposits, have agreed to perform with another promoter.

"All calls to Mr Khan, his agents, and other artists, for the return of the funds have gone unanswered," the group said as it sought damages of at least USD 1 million.

According to the complaint, Vibrant Media paid more than USD 200,000 to Salman in advance of the concert to be held at the Sears Centre in Chicago on September 1.

Katrina was paid USD 40,000 and Sonakshi USD 36,000. None of these funds have been returned, it alleged.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 10:55 am

