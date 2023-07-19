Sahara India-CRCS refund portal: Who is eligible, how to apply for refund and documents needed. All the answers

The link to the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal is https://cooperation.gov.in/. This link, however, was not functional as of 2.40 pm on July 18.

CRCS Sahara India Refund Portal: The Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS)-Sahara Refund Portal is now operational. This portal, which was unveiled by home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, has been set up to settle dues of crores of depositors associated with the Sahara Group.

The SC in a March 29 order had directed the transfer of Rs 5,000 crore from the "Sahara-SEBI Refund Account" to CRCS in relief for genuine depositors linked to the Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies.

Who can claim through CRCS portal?

Those who had deposited Rs 10,000 or more will get Rs 10,000 in the first tranche of payment. There are over a crore investors in this category. Post this, the return amount will be increased.

Who all are eligible for claim through CRCS portal?

Those who are eligible include depositors of:

-- Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited

-- Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited

-- Hamara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited

-- Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.

Depositors should provide their membership number, account number, Aadhaar-linked mobile number, deposit certificate for passbook, and PAN card.

Here's what depositors need to do





Go to https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in/

Provide your 12-digit membership number, last 4 digits of Aadhaar, your 10-digit Aadhaar-linked phone number to get OTP and register

Fill all the claim details, your form will be ready. Fill details in

Affix your latest photo and sign the claim form

Upload the claim form and a copy of your PAN in the upload document space and submit. (PAN is must for claim amount of ₹50,000 or more)

The refund will be credited to depositor account within 45 days after of filing online claim, subject to verification and fund availability. They will be intimated through SMS/Portal.