"Ridiculous, meaningless": BJP on Congress protests over CBI searches

The BJP described as "ridiculous and meaningless" protests by the Congress over CBI conducting searches at multiple premises on Monday in a corruption case related to party leader D K Shivakumar.

Karnataka BJP spokesperson, Captain Ganesh Karnik said CBI, ED & IT are institutions with functional autonomy to investigate and bring to justice financial & criminal fraudsters.

"They are always on their job. The present raid is in continuation of investigations started by ED in 2017," he said.

Stating that the BJP respects the functional autonomy granted to these institutions for probity, Captain Karnik said "the politically motivated protests (by Congress) are ridiculous & meaningless."

"The party (Congress) which was in power for such a long time both at Centre & State should know the functioning of these institutions better," Captain Karnik said.

The CBI said it is carrying out searches at 14 locations in Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra in the case that pertains to amassing of disproportionate assets.

The CBI said it has registered a case against the then Minister of Karnataka Government (Shivakumar who is now President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) and others on the allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets.

"Searches are being conducted today at 14 locations including 9 in Karnataka, 4 in Delhi, one in Mumbai," a CBI statement said.

According to sources, these locations being searched include properties of Shivakumar's brother and MP from Bengaluru Rural, D K Suresh.

Congress leaders have hit out at the ruling BJP governments at the State and the Centre following the searches, questioning their timing ahead of November 3 bypolls to Sira and R R Nagar Assembly segments.

Congress General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Affairs, Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar wont deter us. CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt".

Congress Legislature Party leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said: "The latest CBI raid on @KPCCPresident @DKShivakumar's house is another attempt to derail our preparation for bypolls. I strongly condemn this."