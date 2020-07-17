App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 11:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress accuses BJP union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of being involved in horse trading

AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that two audio recordings have surfaced in which the MLA Sharma, union minister Shekhawat and a BJP leader Sanjay Jain are purportedly talking about the "conspiracy" to topple the government.

PTI

The Congress on Friday demanded that a case be lodged against BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, accusing him of being involved in horse trading of Rajasthan MLAs.

The party also suspended rebel MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the party for allegedly being involved in the conspiracy to topple the government.

He demanded an FIR against the three and their arrest.

Surjewala said chief whip Mahesh Joshi has given a complaint to the Special Operation Group for registration of FIR in the matter.

Sharma has, however, denied the allegations. When the audio tapes surfaced on Thursday, he had termed them as fake and said the voice in it was not his.
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 11:30 am

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rajasthan #Sachin Pilot

