Rahul Gandhi to address anti-CAA rally at Wayanad on January 30

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally at Kalpetta in Waynad on January 30, party sources said.
The Wayanad MP is expected to be on a one-day visit to the state.Gandhi's programme would be finalised by tonight, the sources said.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 06:50 pm