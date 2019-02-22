Pulwama fallout: Despite India's push for blacklisting, FATF keeps Pakistan on 'grey list' till October

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has retained Pakistan on their ‘grey list’ despite India pushing for them to be blacklisted on the global platform over terror funding.

The decision to keep Pakistan on the ‘grey list’ was taken at the end of a week-long meeting in Paris.

The announcement comes at a time when India has been pushing to isolate Pakistan across global platforms in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. A dastardly attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama , Jammu and Kashmir, had killed 40 jawans on February 14. Banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), allegedly backed by Pakistan, had claimed responsibility for the attack.

India had made a strong case at the FATF against Pakistan’s non-compliance in curbing terror funding, appealing that the neighbouring country be blacklisted. In the process, India is believed to have shared details on how Pakistan has failed to curb activities of JeM and choke its funding.

Pakistan, which is already in the grey list, has time till October to avoid being blacklisted. Countries in the blacklist are under ‘high risk and other monitored jurisdiction’. For instance, Iran and North Korea are currently blacklisted.

The FATF, an inter-governmental body established in 1989, expanded its mandate in 2001 to incorporate efforts to combat terror funding in addition to money laundering.

In June 2018, Pakistan had committed to work with FATF in energizing its efforts on counter-terrorism and terror funding. In order to prevent its blacklisting in October this year, Pakistan had told the FATF, “Law enforcement agencies are identifying and investigating the widest range of terror funding activities and that terror funding investigations and prosecutions target designated persons and entities, and persons and entities acting on behalf of or at the direction of the designated persons or entities.”

At that time, India had informed the global body that Pakistan is failing to keep to its promises, as proscribed terror outfits allegedly breeding on the Pakistani soil still continue to bleed India.

Pakistan’s all-weather allies China and Saudi Arabia have also refused to protect Pakistan at the FATF. The blacklisting will prevent institutions like IMF from financially supporting Pakistan, which is anticipating a financial crisis.