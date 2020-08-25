172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|prashant-bhushan-contempt-case-sc-allows-prashant-bhushan-30-mins-to-withdraw-statement-5752961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prashant Bhushan contempt case: Supreme Court reserves verdict on punishment

Expressing his displeasure at the practice of lawyers going to the press in case of matter that are sub-judice, Justice Mishra observed that lawyers have to be tolerant and should not just attack the judiciary.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

The Supreme Court on August 25 reserved its verdict on the sentence to be awarded to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan in the criminal contempt case against him, LiveLaw has reported.

During the hearing, the bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra gave around 30 minutes to Bhushan to "think over" and reconsider his stand in the matter. Meanwhile, Attorney General KK Venugopal urged the court to take a "compassionate view".

Expressing his displeasure at the practice of lawyers going to the press in case of matter that are sub-judice, Justice Mishra observed that lawyers have to be tolerant and should not just attack the judiciary. He said that while fair criticism is always welcome, judges cannot go to the press to explain or defend themselves and are often humiliated and condemned.

Close

On August 24, activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan refused to offer an apology to the Supreme Court for his two tweets against the judiciary, saying that the same represented his bonafide belief. He said that issuing an apology for what he said were an expression of his beliefs would be "insincere and contemptuous".

related news

Prashant Bhushan has been held guilty of contempt for two of his tweets and the apex court is hearing the matter to decide upon the sentence.

Meanwhile, in a 2009 contempt case against Bhushan, the SC has agreed to refer the matter to an "appropriate bench". The 11-year-old case pertains to an interview by the lawyer to Tehelka magazine, where he reportedly levelled allegations of corruption against the court and some of its judges.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 01:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Prashant Bhushan #Supreme Court

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.