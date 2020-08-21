172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|prashant-bhushan-contempt-case-lawyer-seeks-live-telecast-of-aug-25-hearing-alleging-glorification-of-bhushan-by-media-report-5738131.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prashant Bhushan contempt case | Lawyer seeks live-telecast of Aug 25 hearing alleging glorification of Bhushan by media: Report

Advocate Amritpal Singh Khalsa cited the court's ruling in the Swapnil Tripathi vs Supreme Court of India case wherein it permitted live-streaming of appropriate cases

Moneycontrol News

Alleging that the print and digital media has been glorifying Prashant Bhushan in the coverage of the contempt case against him, a lawyer has approached the Supreme Court seeking that the August 25 hearing in the matter be live streamed, Bar and Bench has reported.

In addition, the report quoted Advocate Amritpal Singh Khalsa as saying he would pay for the cost of the live telecast and video-recording of the hearing.

He cited the court's ruling in the Swapnil Tripathi vs Supreme Court of India case wherein it permitted the live-streaming of appropriate cases. He said this particular contempt case is "one of the most sensational case ever."

Close

Khalsa alleged that there exists a 'lobby', of which he claimed Bhushan is part. He alleged that this 'lobby' aims to destabilise the institution that is the SC and plays a key role in eroding people's faith in the judiciary.

related news

The Supreme Court on August 14 held activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for two tweets of his that the court deemed 'derogatory'.

On August 20, the court gave Bhushan time to reconsider his statement and offer an apology, reserving the verdict in the matter. In his statement to the court during the hearing, Bhushan said apologising for the tweets which he said were an expression of his bonafide beliefs, would be "insincere and contemptuous."

Also Read | Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise for ‘offensive’ tweets, tells SC he is ‘grossly misunderstood’
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 03:56 pm

tags #India #Legal #Prashant Bhushan #Supreme Court

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.