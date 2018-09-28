App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 08:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Poll-bound Madhya Pradesh has 5.03 cr voters in final list

The Election Commission (EC) in Bhopal published the final voters' list of Madhya Pradesh, where assembly elections are due later this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Number of voters in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh has gone up by almost eight per cent to 5.03 crore from 4.66 crore in 2013, state Chief Electoral Officer said Thursday.

The Election Commission (EC) in Bhopal published the final voters' list of Madhya Pradesh, where assembly elections are due later this year.

"Madhya Pradesh has 5,03,94,086 (5.03 crore) voters in the final list published Thursday. In the 2013 assembly polls, names of 4.66 crore electors were registered. This means there is a rise of about 8 per cent voters in the state since the last assembly elections," state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) VL Kantha Rao told reporters.

Of the total registered voters, 2,63,14,957 are males and 2,40,77,719 females.

related news

Rao said a toal of 1410 people have registered themselves under the 'third gender' category.

He said a total of 1,37,83,383 voters belonged to the age group of 20-29 years, which is the biggest segment.

"Names of 5.02 crore voters were published in the list released on October 4 last year. Since then, about 96 lakh applications have been received either for amendments or addition of names. A total of 35.71 lakh applicants had sought removal of names whereas 36.13 lakh applicants wanted their names included in the rolls," he said.

Responding to a query, the CEO said the average cost incurred towards conducting electoral process per voter is Rs 50-60.

"We have sought a budget of Rs 413 crore for the election expenditure which was Rs 152 crore in the 2013 polls," he said.

Rao said Mahobai (104), a resident of Badnapur village under Nepanagar assembly constituency in Burhanpur district, is the eldest registered voter in Madhya Pradesh who will exercise her franchise for the 14th time.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 08:52 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Madhya Pradesh

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.