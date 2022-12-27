PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi injured in road accident near Mysuru

Prahlad Modi, the younger brother of PM Modi (PTI file photo)

Prahlad Modi, the younger brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sustained minor injuries after meeting with a road accident near Mysuru in Karnataka, reports said on December 27.

Prahlad was travelling along with wife, son and daughter-in-law in an SUV to Bandipura, which is close to Mysuru town. Enroute, the car met an accident near Kadakola suburb, News 18 reported.

They were taken to a local private hospital after the accident.

Mysuru District Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar visited the hospital where all of them were treated for minor injuries, the report added.

Prahlad, notably, has served as the vice president of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation (AIFPSDF), an organisation founded in 2001.

Through AIFPSDF, he had been raising the issues faced by the dealers of fair price shops, which operate under the public distribution system (PDS) network.