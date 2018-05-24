App
May 24, 2018 12:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi welcomes Dutch PM Mark Rutte

"India welcomes you Prime Minister Rutte. I look forward to our talks today," Modi tweeted in English and Dutch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today welcomed his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte to India and said he looks forward to holding talks with him later in the day. Rutte's visit comes within a year of Modi's trip to the Netherlands in June last.

"India welcomes you Prime Minister Rutte. I look forward to our talks today," Modi tweeted in English and Dutch.

Earlier, Rutte had tweeted in Hindi saying he is happy to be in beautiful India.

"India and the Netherlands have shared close relations for the past 70 years which have strengthened over the passage of time. Eager to meet @narendramodi," he wrote on Twitter.

Rutte arrived here today on a two-day visit to India.

