PM Modi may launch Bengaluru-Hubballi-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express on June 26; check details

Thi will be the Karnataka's second Vande Bharat Express after the first one introduced on the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai route in November 2022, operated by the Southern Railway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch five Vande Bharat Express trains, including Bengaluru-Hubballi-Dharwad, on June 26.

Other four Vande Bharat trains will be operated on Mumbai-Goa, Patna-Ranchi, Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Jabalpur.

South Western Railway (SWR) sources said Vande Bharat express train between KSR Bengaluru City and Dharwad is likely to run on all days except Tuesdays and will have stoppages at Yeswantpur, Davangere and Hubballi. The average speed between Bengaluru and Dharwad (487 Km) is likely to be 70.54kmph.

The travel time between KSR Bengaluru City and Dharwad by Vande Bharat is expected to be 6 hours and 55 minutes. The Vande Bharat train is likely to leave KSR Bengaluru City at 5:45 am and arrive in Dharwad at 12:40 pm. The return journey is expected to commence at 1:15 pm from Dharwad and reach KSR Bengaluru City at 8:10 pm.

At present, Jana Shatabdi Express (KSR Bengaluru City-Hubballi), departs from KSR Bengaluru at 6 am and reaches Hubballi at 1 pm (travel time is seven hours). On the return journey, the Jana Shatabdi train leaves Hubballi at 1:40 pm and arrives at KSR Bengaluru at 8:55 pm, taking 7 hours and 15 minutes.

A rail enthusiast said, "SWR should provide a stoppage for Vande Bharat express at Arsikere or Birur to help passengers travelling to places like Hassan and Chikkamagaluru. They should also increase the average speed of Vande Bharat to 85 kmph" he said.

SWR is expected to revise the timings of other trains like Janashatabdi Express, KSR Bengaluru - Hospet intercity express, and Hospet - Harihar Express due to the introduction of Vande Bharat Express but an official statement from SWR is yet to be released.

On May 31, Union Minister of parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw met to discuss the introduction of this semi-high-speed train connecting Bengaluru with the twin cities.

The upcoming Vande Bharat Express will be the first rake of the SWR. The railways are also considering introducing Vande Bharat trains on routes like Bengaluru-Kacheguda in Hyderabad and Bengaluru-Coimbatore.

SWR has also proposed to the railway board to increase the maximum permissible speed of trains on the Bengaluru-Hubballi route from the current 110 kmph to 130 kmph. Once the tracks are strengthened to accommodate speeds of 130-160 kmph, trains can be operated at an average speed of 110-120 kmph. The speed of Vande Bharat trains is capped at 130 kmph, even though they exceeded 180 kmph during trial runs.