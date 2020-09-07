PM Modi launches ‘POSHAN Maah’ campaign — what is it all about?

Children holding plates wait in a queue to receive food at an orphanage run by a non-governmental organisation on World Hunger Day, in the southern Indian city of Chennai May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY) - GM1EA5S1N3R01

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah launched a social media campaign named 'POSHAN Maah' on September 7 to stress the importance of proper nutrition. Poshan Maah literally translates to nutrition month.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi urged all Indians to help make the country malnutrition-free, which in turn would empower and uplift the women and the youth of our nation.

He wrote: “Proper nutrition is vital to building a prosperous nation. #POSHANMaah2020 starts today. Let us undertake efforts to reach out to people across the length and breadth of India and spread awareness on eradicating malnutrition. This will help our Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti.”

The prime minister also kick-started the Poshan Maah recipe contest and asked people to share recipes of healthy, nutritious dishes on the My Government website.

Amit Shah, on the other hand, focused primarily on the government campaign that will aim to achieve holistic nourishment for children suffering from acute malnutrition. He then went on to speak about the 2018 scheme Poshan Abhiyaan or National Nutrition Mission that looks to provide adequate nutrition to lactating mothers, pregnant women, and children.

He wrote on Twitter: “Launched in 2018, Poshan Abhiyaan is a robust scheme which has been playing an unprecedented role in eliminating malnutrition from the country. #POSHANMaah2020.”