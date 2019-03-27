PM Modi address LIVE: Our preparedness is our biggest deterrent, says FM Arun Jaitley

Live now
Mar 27, 2019 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Today is a historic day for the country: FM
PM Modi to address nation with "important message"
Here we are talking about national security and on the other side the opposition parties are saying that why it was not done after the election: FM Arun Jaitley
The process started in 2014 after the PM gave the permission, it's a huge achievement, not only we have become space power, but we are now in big four: FM Arun Jaitley
With such strength, not only India's power will increase but our capacity to keep peace in this region will also increase: FM Arun Jaitley
The space sector that has been successful today is the result of India's efforts. All its things were researched and produced in India itself: FM Arun Jaitley
It was a long time ago that our scientists had a desire and they said that "we have this ability but the government of that time did not allow us to do this": FM Arun Jaitley
Today is a historic day for the country. Especially for scientists, who today achieved the capability that only 3 countries in the world had so far: FM Arun Jaitley
Ministry of External Affairs on A-SAT: Test is not directed against any country. India’s space capabilities do not threaten any country nor are they directed against anyone. At the same time, government is committed to ensuring country’s national security interests and is alert to threats from emerging technologies.
Former DRDO chief and NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat to ANI: This is a fantastic capability to have and it gives us a deterrence in case our adversaries try to militarise the space or try to prevent us from using our existing space capabilities.
Congratulations to all the scientists for carrying out ‘Mission Shakti’ successfully. India is moving fast towards becoming a world leader and under PM Modi's leadership, it is on its way to not only become a 'super economic power', but also a 'super science power': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told ANI
Congratulations to all the scientists for carrying out ‘Mission Shakti’ successfully. India is moving fast towards becoming a world leader and under PM Modi's leadership, it is on its way to not only become a 'super economic power', but also a 'super science power': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told ANI
Here’s how PM Modi started his address: “Today is March 27. A while ago, India achieved a historic feat. India today registered itself as a space power. Till now, three countries in the world — United States of America, Russia and China — had achieved this. India has become the fourth country to have achieved this feat.
Here’s what happened:
> PM Modi addressed the nation
> He announced that India has joined the elite league of space powers
> An anti-satellite weapon (A-SAT), successfully targeted a live satellite on a Low Earth Orbit
> The newly acquired capability will not be used against anyone: PM Modi
> This was purely for India's security: PM Modi
> The operation called 'Mission Shakti' was completed in 3 minutes
> Entire operation was indigenous: PM Modi
'Mission Shakti' operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch: PM Modi
“I want to tell the world that this new capability that we have acquired will not be used against anyone. This is purely for India's security,” PM Modi has said in his address.
This was a test operation carried out by India and was not targeted against anyone. A-SAT will give a sound, solid footing to India's space security: PM Modi
This was a test operation carried out by India and was not targeted against anyone.
First of all I would like to congratulate all DRDO scientists and others related to the operation. We are proud of our scientists: PM Modi
India’s scientists have successfully shot down a Low-Earth Orbit. The operation termed ‘Mission Shakti’ was completed within just 3 minutes: PM Modi
India has registered its name as a space power. Until now, three nations – USA, China and Russia – had achieved this. India is now the fourth nation to do so: PM Modi
PM Modi’s address is expected to begin shortly.
Reports suggest that all Cabinet Committee on Security members are present at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg – the official residence of the prime minister.
Speculation is rife that the prime minister’s address could be related to security and defence.
The prime minister’s tweet said that the address will happen between 11:45 am and 12:00 pm today. However, there has been no address so far.
There was a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting today morning. The meeting has concluded. However, it is unclear if the prime minister’s address and the CCS meeting are connected.