Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 16th consecutive day

Fuel prices have increased for the 16th consecutive day, taking the total hike to Rs 8.30 per litre for petrol and Rs 9.22 per litre for diesel.

The price of petrol has been hiked by 33 paise per litre in Delhi while the diesel price has been raised by 58 paise per litre.

In the national capital, the cost of petrol is now Rs 79.56 per litre and diesel costs Rs 78.85 per litre.

Across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the petrol price has been raised by 29-33 paise and diesel price by 50-58 paise.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)