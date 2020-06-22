App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 08:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 16th consecutive day

The price of petrol has been hiked by 33 paise per litre in Delhi, while the diesel price has been raised by 58 paise per litre.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Fuel prices have increased for the 16th consecutive day, taking the total hike to Rs 8.30 per litre for petrol and Rs 9.22 per litre for diesel.


The price of petrol has been hiked by 33 paise per litre in Delhi while the diesel price has been raised by 58 paise per litre.


In the national capital, the cost of petrol is now Rs 79.56 per litre and diesel costs Rs 78.85 per litre.


Across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the petrol price has been raised by 29-33 paise and diesel price by 50-58 paise.


(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 08:19 am

tags #diesel price #India #Petrol price

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 pandemic: ONGC ceases operations at 2 rigs after 54 employees test positive, one dies

COVID-19 pandemic: ONGC ceases operations at 2 rigs after 54 employees test positive, one dies

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 22: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Tamil Nadu near 60,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 22: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Tamil Nadu near 60,000

Kanpur: 57 girls at children's shelter home test COVID-19 positive, 5 of them pregnant

Kanpur: 57 girls at children's shelter home test COVID-19 positive, 5 of them pregnant

most popular

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.