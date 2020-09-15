Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 15, 2020 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Parliament Session LIVE Updates | Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 passed in Rajya Sabha
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE: The 18-day Monsoon Session of Parliament is being held amid unprecedented precautionary measures against COVID-19 due to a continuing spike in cases.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE: Today is the second day of the 18-day Monsoon Session of Parliament which began from September 14, under the shadow of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The session is being held amid many firsts, including sitting of the two Houses in shifts without any off day, entry only to those having a negative COVID-19 report and compulsory wearing of masks during the session. Barring on the first day, Rajya Sabha will convene in morning shift from 9 am till 1 pm, and Lok Sabha in evening shift from 3 pm to 7 pm. It will continue till October 1. For the Monsoon Session, the government has listed 38 new legislations for consideration and passage including 11 bills replacing ordinances. There are also 20 other bills pending in either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. The issues of ongoing standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), government's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown are likely to dominate the session with the opposition demanding a discussion on them.
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 passed in Rajya Sabha
Shah to move the Salaries (Amendment) Bill, 2020
Bills to be taken up in Rajya Sabha today
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan addressing Rajya Sabha over COVID-19 pandemic and the steps taken by the government.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | Just in: The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 passed in Rajya Sabha. The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on March 17 .
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri while responding during the Rajya Sabha debate on Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, "Let there me no doubt that this government will not compromise on safety."
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | “In 2006, two airports - Delhi and Mumbai - were privatised which led to getting resources to develop other airports. The AAI received Rs 29,000 Crores. These two airports account for 33 % of our traffic,” Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri while responding during the debate on Aircraft (Amendment) Bill
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | Speaking in Rajya Sabha on Aircraft (Amendment) Bill NCP MP Praful Patel asks the government how it intends to appoint people to the statutory bodies dealing with safety issues since there are not many people with the required technical abilities.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi says that the Aircraft Act should be changed completely to promote safer air travel. “We need to have more domain expertise in bodies such as DGCA. Increased penalties shouldn’t lead to harassment of pilots. The airline should be held accountable,” he said.
Day 2 of Parliament Monsoon Session: Rajnath Singh to speak on LAC standoff with China
Rajnath Singh's statement is scheduled for 3 pm amid the Opposition’s demand of a debate on the ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern…
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | Speaking on the Aircraft Amendment Bill, TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi congratulates Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri for helping Indians stuck abroad to come back to India via Vande Bharat flights. Trivedi urges the government to not to sell Air India. Demands a revamp. “Bring Indians in Silicon Valley back to India and take India forward. That is how we will become Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | Congress MP KC Venugopal alleges that the government went against advice given by its own departments to enable privatisation of airports. “It will lead to monopolisation of one company on running airports,” he said
Parliament Monsoon Session 2020 LIVE | Union Home Minister Amit Shah to move the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The Bill amends the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers Act, 1952.