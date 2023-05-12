Pakistani actor wants to file complaint against PM Modi. See Delhi Police's hilarious response

After former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest, Sehar Shinwari held Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for the ensuing chaos. (Image credit: @SeharShinwari/Twitter)

A day after Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested in Islamabad, an actor and social activist from the neighbouring country has blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) for creating chaos and terror in Pakistan. Sehar Shinwari even sought to file a complaint against them to the Delhi Police.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police? I have to file a complain against Indian Pm & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (As they claims) then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will provide me justice (sic)."

In separate tweets, Shinwari added, "I am going to file FIR against Narendra Modi in police station because he is the main source behind terrorism in Pakistan... India is trying to escalate tensed political situation in Pakistan. I request UN to take immediate action against India."

Responding to it, the Delhi Police wrote, "We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country!"

Pakistan on Tuesday suspended social media and internet services across the country after former Prime Minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf party chairman Imran Khan's arrest. According to Pakistan's The Nation newspaper, internet services in major cities have been shut down, while mobile services have been suspended in most areas of Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi.

Global internet monitor NetBlocks also confirmed the disruption of Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube on multiple internet providers in Pakistan on Tuesday after Khan's arrest.

Read more: Imran Khan’s arrest: Pak plunges into further chaos