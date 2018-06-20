Over 40,000 class-10 answer sheets go missing at Bihar's Gopalganj

Class X students from the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will have to wait another week for their results, since more than 40,000 answer sheets have gone missing from the evaluation centre at SS Girl's Senior Secondary School in Gopalganj.

According to a report by The Times of India, the results for Class X examinations conducted by the BSEB were scheduled to be declared on Wednesday, June 20.

But the disappearance of more than 40,000 answer sheets has led to their announcement being postponed to June 26.

Manu Maharaj, Senior Superintendent of Police in Patna, reportedly said that the school's principal, Pramod Kumar Shrivastava, has been summoned by the board and detained for interrogation.

The missing answer sheets were reported when two BSEB officials, Sujeet Kumar and Pradeep Kumar, visited SS Girl's Senior Secondary School in Gopalganj on Saturday.

They wanted to collect the answer sheets of top-ranking students for verification. However, they could not find the answer papers in the evaluation centre.

Principal Shrivastava claimed that when he heard about the missing answer sheets from BSEB officials, he immediately rushed to the school from Padrauna, Uttar Pradesh -- his hometown -- and lodged an FIR at the Gopalganj police station.

"The officials wanted the answer sheets of science, social science, Hindi, English, Sanskrit and mathematics of two students. We could find a few answer copies only. After [a] thorough search, we found several bags of answer copies missing from the strong room where these had been kept on April 5 after evaluation. Apart from me, only caretaker Chattu Singh has the key of the strong room," he said in the FIR.

While the police are questioning the school staff and investigating the case, BSEB officials have said that the missing answer sheets will not affect the results since the copies were stored at the evaluation centre after evaluation. The marks had already been printed on the mark sheets.