    ONGC helicopter makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea; 6 out of 9 rescued so far

    ONGC has informed that five persons have been rescued by the Sagar Kiran rescue boat.

    June 28, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    Representative image (Source: Reuters)


    Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) said that a helicopter, carrying seven passengers and two pilots, met with a mishap on June 28 in Arabian sea near ONGC’s Sagar Kiran rig in Mumbai High.

    ONGC has informed that six persons have been rescued so far by the Sagar Kiran rescue boat.

    While five people were saved using the company's Malviya-16 vessel, the sixth was rescued by ONGC rig Sagar Kiran's rescue boat, reports citing officials said.

    The chopper, which had six ONGC personnel onboard, and one belonging to a contractor working for the company, was forced to land using the floaters that are attached to choppers that carry personnel and material from shore to offshore installations, news agency PTI reported.

    The chopper was attempting to land at the rig, located some 50 nautical miles from the Mumbai coast, when the incident took place. About 1.5 km from the landing zone on the rig, the chopper fell into the sea, an official told PTI. The circumstances that led to the incident were not immediately clear.

    ONGC, notably, has several rigs and installations in the Arabia Sea that are used to produce oil and gas from reservoirs lying below the seabed.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more)
    first published: Jun 28, 2022 01:32 pm
