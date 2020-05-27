App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

One year of Modi 2.0 | BJP MLA in Uttarakhand wants to build temple with PM's idol

The report of the temple has come days after the launch of 'Modi Aarti', written to praise the prime minister.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Uttarakhand is planning to build a temple dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with his idol in it, after the coronavirus-enforced lockdown ends, Hindustan Times has reported.

The report about the plan to build the temple has come days after the launch of 'Modi Aarti', written along the lines of the religious hymn of ‘Hanuman Aarti’, to praise the prime minister.

The 'Modi Aarti' was reportedly launched on May 22 at a function organised by Uttarakhand BJP MLA Ganesh Joshi to felicitate COVID-19 warriors.

Close

Joshi launched the ‘Modi Aarti’, written by a Modi supporter, Dr Renu Pant, in presence of state higher education minister Dhan Singh Rawat, said the report.

related news

It is filled with praises for the PM, including how the “world is scared of Modi’s power and how his opponents fear to even come close to him”. It also praises him as a leader with whom even “Trump is awestruck” and lauds him for “Building Ram temple and revoking Article 370 in Kashmir", the report suggested.

The legislator from Mussoorie constituency, Joshi said, “I have immense respect for PM Modi who is not just our nation’s leader, but also a world leader. Even US President Donald Trump is in awe of him.”

He said he had done nothing wrong in launching his ‘Aarti’ and would soon build a temple with his idol in it after the lockdown, the report said.

modi_2.0

Joshi further said he had unparalleled devotion towards the prime minister and had kept Modi’s photograph in his office since 1999 when he was just a party office-bearer, said the report.

“At home, I have kept his photograph near other deities in the prayer room. After offering prayers, I pay my respects to him as well,” said Joshi.

Asked about the launch of ‘Modi Aarti’, he said one of his aides received it on WhatsApp and showed it to him. He liked it very much and got it printed on small pamphlets to launch it formally, Joshi was quoted as saying.

“In the future, if I get anything similar, I will do the same,” added Joshi.

First Published on May 27, 2020 01:59 pm

tags #India #Modi 2.0 #Narendra Modi

