you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 10:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha govt formulating new Health Policy and Vision 2025

The new health policy will also ensure free healthcare services to each in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

With the Odisha government in the process of formulating a State Health Policy and Vision for 2025, chief district medical officers have been asked to collect suggestions from the people, a senior minister has said.

Feedback and suggestions are required from the people, especially from the grassroot level, to provide quality health service to all, state Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Das said.

The new health policy will also ensure free healthcare services to each in the state.

No one will be deprived of free treatment as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has stressed for 'Health Care For All', Das said, while addressing a conference of chief district medical officers here on Wednesday.

Das asked the CDMOs to prepare a 100-days action plan for ensuring quality health service to all. "The focus has shifted from fragmented service delivery approach to comprehensive and determined method for quality health care," the minister said.

Efforts are on to make Odisha a surplus state in the field of doctors and paramedics, he said.

On the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Das said, 70 lakh families are covered under this flagship programme.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 10:33 am

tags #Health #India #policy

