English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    No fine for not using mask in public places from today: BMC

    The civic body, however, appealed people to use the mask voluntarily as the pandemic is not completely over.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 01, 2022 / 07:22 AM IST
    Experts feel mask wearing must continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic (Representative Image: AFP)

    Experts feel mask wearing must continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic (Representative Image: AFP)

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said no fine will be imposed for not wearing face masks in public places from April 1, 2022. The civic body, however, appealed people to use the mask voluntarily as the pandemic is not completely over.

    In the last two years, the civic body had deployed its clean-up marshals in public places for effective enforcement of the mask mandate. "At present, as the infection and spread of coronavirus is under control, the restrictions imposed due to Coronavirus infection are being relaxed. Hence, if a citizen does not wear a mask in the Greater Mumbai area, the penalty of Rs. 200 won't be charged," the BMC release stated.

    Notably, the Maharashtra government earlier in the day said the mask mandate will be withdrawn from April 2.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BMC #Current Affairs #India #Mask #Public places
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 07:24 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.