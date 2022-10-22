English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    No fine for flouting traffic rules in Gujarat during Diwali, announces state government

    Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi made this announcement on Friday.

    PTI
    October 22, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
    Representative Image: Reuters

    Representative Image: Reuters

    The Gujarat government has announced that people will not be fined for violation of traffic rules during the Diwali festival this year.

    Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi made this announcement on Friday.

    Addressing a gathering, he said that in view of the Diwali festival, traffic police in Gujarat will not collect any fine from the violators till October 27. Sanghavi said the decision to give relief to people during Diwali has been taken by the state home department as per the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

    "From October 21 to October 27, the traffic police in Gujarat will not collect any fine from people. If anyone is caught without a helmet or driving licence or found violating any other traffic rule during this period, our police will give them a flower," the minister added. Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat are due by December end.

    Govatsa Dwadashi, which was celebrated on Friday, marked the beginning of the Diwali festival this year. Laxmi Pujan, the main day of the festival of lights, will be celebrated on October 24.
    PTI
    Tags: #gujarat traffic #traffic rules
    first published: Oct 22, 2022 12:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.