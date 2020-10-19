NITI Aayog sets up India's first Cloud Innovation Centre with AWS

The NITI Aayog has set up a Cloud Innovation Centre (CIC) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in order to help address societal challenges through digital innovation.

According to the planning body, the new development of NITI Aayog Frontier Technologies Cloud Innovation Center (CIC) with AWS will enable in bringing together government stakeholders, start-ups and local organisations to help innovate and create new approaches to solving problems.

India's massive digital footprint biggest strength for AI development: Amitabh Kant.

"Through the CIC program, we have the opportunity to experiment with the latest technology, and access world-class innovation expertise that will help us advance citizen services, and better understand how frontier technologies can address the needs of our country," Hindu BusinessLine quoted NITI Aayog's Senior Advisor Anna Roy as saying.

Meanwhile, Amazon Web Services' Vice-President of International Sales Max Peterson lauded the NITI Aayog's latest move to set up Cloud Innovation Centre (CIC).

"We are seeing public sector organisations around the world use cloud technology to innovate, address problems at scale, and transform public services for citizens," the daily quoted Max Peterson as saying.

The new Frontier Technologies Cloud Innovation Center by the NITI Aayog is the first AWS CIC in India, while it is the 12th around the world.

Earlier in October, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant had stated that India's digital footprint marks its biggest strength for AI development, and established platforms like Aadhaar and UPI create a "unique opportunity" for futuristic technology to be leveraged to enhance transparency and improve governance.

He was of the opinion that India's resolve to successfully leverage AI to solve various developmental challenges will be a promise for billions of people across the world who are moving from poverty to middle class.