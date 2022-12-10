English
    Nita Ambani welcomes PT Usha as first woman president of IOA

    This is a landmark moment for Indian sport and a giant leap forward in strengthening the Olympic Movement, Nita Ambani has said

    December 10, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
    Nita Ambani.

    Nita Ambani, member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) from India and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, congratulated PT Usha on December 10 on becoming the first woman president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), calling it a testament to the growing inclusivity in Indian sports.

    "I remember watching her with pride as she represented our country and won laurels for India. She has been a towering inspiration to millions as an athlete, and I am sure she will shine in this new role as well. Our women athletes have led the charge in making India a global sporting powerhouse, and I’m delighted to see so many women representatives now in IOA’s Executive Council," said Nita Ambani, in a press statement.

    "This is a landmark moment for Indian sport and a giant leap forward in strengthening the Olympic Movement in our country," she added.

    The elections were held as part of IOA’s newly amended constitution which was presented to the IOA General Body in a Special General Meeting on November 10.

    Among its amendments are steps to introduce greater athlete representation with eight sportspersons of outstanding merit and greater representation for women in various administrative and voting positions.

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
