Namma Metro's 6 km Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute stretch flagged-off

The extension has five new stations beyond Yelachenahalli Metro Station on the currently operational line — Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajarahalli, Thalaghattapura and Silk Institute.

PTI
January 14, 2021 / 07:52 PM IST

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurated the six-km long southern extension line under Phase-2 of 'Namma Metro' from Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute Metro stations by flagging off the train on Thursday.

Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated it through videoconferencing.

The extension has five new stations beyond Yelachenahalli Metro Station on the currently operational line — Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajarahalli, Thalaghattapura and Silk Institute.

The extension is six km long elevated metro at the southern end of the currently operational 24.2 km long green (north-south) line. With this extension, the N-S corridor will become 30.2 km long.

All five stations of this extension line are going to have roof top solar power with total 1.2 MW capacity. The installation of the solar power plants is targeted for completion by March 2021, an official statement said.
first published: Jan 14, 2021 07:53 pm

