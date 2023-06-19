Mumbai Rains: IMD says monsoon to hit the city in 72 hours

The India Meteorological Department has announced that the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Mumbai in less than 72 hours.

Monsoon arrived in the state of Maharashtra on June 11th, one day later than usual,

“The monsoon typically reaches Kerala by June 1, this year it arrived on June 8. It had progressed as far as Goa and Ratnagiri before being hindered by the cyclonic storm. Consequently, there has been limited advancement of the monsoon from June 11 to 18,” said Anupam Kashyapi, the head of the weather forecasting department at IMD (India Meteorological Department) Pune, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Kashyapi also said that the monsoon's activity will be increasing in the Arabian Sea over the next 72 hours.

IMD said rainfall activity is likely to be above normal over south Peninsular India; normal to above normal over most parts of plains of northwest India, central, east and northeast India during the week.

The weather forecasting agency added that maximum temperatures would be above normal by 2-3°C over east and north Peninsular India. It is likely to stay below normal to near normal over the rest parts of the country. Heatwave conditions are likely to occur over east and north Peninsular India during some days of the week.