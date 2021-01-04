MS Dhoni to export vegetables grown at his Ranchi farmhouse to UAE

Skipper of Chennai Super Kings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni made about has drawn an income of over Rs 137 crore from IPL. (Source: Times Now)

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni, who has been growing organic fruits and vegetables, is now planning to send the produce from his farmhouse in Ranchi, Jharkhand to Dubai.

According to reports, Dhoni has been growing cabbage, tomatoes, strawberries, peas and more on almost a 10-acre land in his 43-acre farmhouse. The cabbages and tomatoes from this farm are said to have a huge demand in Ranchi's local market.

Jharkhand's Agriculture Department has taken up the responsibility of sending these fresh organic produces from Ranchi to the UAE.

The report also adds that Farm Fresh agency has been finalised to sell the vegetables in UAE and distribute it in other Gulf Countries.

The 39-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020.

The announcement came via the skipper's Instagram handle, where he shared a video as well as a message.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support," he said, adding that as of August 15 consider him as retired.