App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 06:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 15

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image courtesy: Pixabay
Image courtesy: Pixabay

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

Quick workout to start the day
Do two rounds of these
- Squats: 15 reps
- Plank: 30 secs
- Russian twists: 20 reps
- Pushups: 15 reps
- Mountain climbers: 4x20 secs

- Reverse plank: 30 secs

Close
Get motivated with this quote:

“Don't wait. The time will never be just right” - Napoleon Hill

related news

Show off on your WhatsApp group
- TikTok videos of a bad boy and the girl who “can’t say cheese.
- Some alternatives to Google.
- A tool to sync all your calendars.

- Launch a surgical strike on your tweets.

Let's get you in the work mood

Can't hit the road yet, but this song would do.

Take a break, but make good the time
- Be in the know: A gloomy growth forecast. Sigh!
- Be creative: Make data gifs, ok?
- Be up-to-date: Global surveys of consumer sentiment.Daily Home Isolation Planner 1504

- Be productive: A free app to track your projects.

Cook up a storm

Five citrusy recipes to shake off the blues.

Time to wind down
- Listen: To a chapter a day of Agatha Christie’s first novel.
- Read: This investigative book by a WSJ reporter.
- Watch: Contagion on Amazon Prime.

- Write: A promise to yourself to complete a long pending task.



Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 06:58 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #MC Home Isolation Planner

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.