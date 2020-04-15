Moneycontrol daily home isolation planner: April 15

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.
It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?
Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.Quick workout to start the day
Do two rounds of these
- Squats: 15 reps
- Plank: 30 secs
- Russian twists: 20 reps
- Pushups: 15 reps
- Mountain climbers: 4x20 secs
- Reverse plank: 30 secs
“Don't wait. The time will never be just right” - Napoleon Hill
- TikTok videos of a bad boy and the girl who “can’t say cheese.”
- Some alternatives to Google.
- A tool to sync all your calendars.
- Launch a surgical strike on your tweets.Let's get you in the work mood
Can't hit the road yet, but this song would do.Take a break, but make good the time
- Be in the know: A gloomy growth forecast. Sigh!
- Be creative: Make data gifs, ok?
- Be up-to-date: Global surveys of consumer sentiment.
- Be productive: A free app to track your projects.Cook up a storm
Five citrusy recipes to shake off the blues.Time to wind down
- Listen: To a chapter a day of Agatha Christie’s first novel.
- Read: This investigative book by a WSJ reporter.
- Watch: Contagion on Amazon Prime.
- Write: A promise to yourself to complete a long pending task.
