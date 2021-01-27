MARKET NEWS

Mild earthquake hits Pune; no casualty

The tremor was recorded at 7.28 pm on Tuesday, with its epicentre at a depth of 12 km in Purandar taluka, located 21 km south-east of Pune, a report of the National Centre for Seismology said.

PTI
January 27, 2021 / 02:11 PM IST
Representative image (Wikimedia)

A tremor of 2.6 magnitude has been felt in Maharashtra's Pune district, but there is no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said on Wednesday.

