Mike Pompeo thanks Mahindra Group for making 'life-saving equipment' in the US

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has thanked the Mahindra Group, for manufacturing "life-saving equipment" in Detroit, Michigan.

Mahindra's American unit, Mahindra Ag North America, or MAgNA, recently started manufacturing collapsible aerosol boxes at its facility in Auburn Hills, Detroit. The company's facility was already manufacturing other protective medical equipment such as face masks and shields.



Michigan-based news portal The Detroit News said that Mahindra Group was joining the "arsenal of health" efforts spearheaded by Ford and GM, which was promptly acknowledged by Secretary Pompeo in tweet that read: "Thank you to the Mahindra Group for rising to the occasion and using your facilities to manufacture life-saving equipment."

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, had earlier tweeted about the aerosol box designed by MAgNA which protects health workers while they're intubating patients.

The OEM is manufacturing these aspiration boxes out of the polycarbonate material used in windshields. The Detroit-desgined boxes are also being manufactured in India at Mahindra's Nashik plant.

Pawan Goenka, MD and CEO at M&M said that the company has supplied close to 80,000 face shields to medical staff across the country. He added that the company was currently testing AMBU bag respirators, called AIR100.

Mahindra's US headquarters is working closely with the State of Michigan to identify other products and services that can be rolled out by "re-tooling" its auto manufacturing forces to aid the state's COVID-19 response efforts.

Additionally, the company has started a door-step delivery programme for dealers of its off-road vehicle ROXOR, which is based on the iconic Thar that the company makes in India.