Microsoft, AICTE collaborate to skill students, educators in next-gen tech

Tech giant Microsoft on Monday said it has partnered with All India Council For Technical Education to empower learners and educators in new-age technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), data science and cloud computing.

As part of the partnership, over 1,500-course modules from Microsoft will be made available to students and educators free of cost through AICTE’s e-learning portal ELIS, a statement said.

Microsoft’s learning resource centre Microsoft Learn has been integrated with the ELIS platform to provide access to personalised learning paths and resources for students, covering a broad range of technologies including AI, IoT, data science and cloud computing, among others, it added.

The collaboration will also provide educators access to online learning paths and instructor-led training material through the Microsoft Learn for Educators platform.

Eligible educators and faculty members can access Microsoft’s ready-to-teach curriculum and teaching materials aligned with industry-recognised Microsoft certifications, it said.

The collaboration with All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) reflects Microsoft’s commitment to building a strong skilling ecosystem in the country and ensure continuity in learning, Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari said.

"COVID-19 has accelerated the need for upskilling and has shown clearly that the future of learning will be profoundly personalised and supported by technology. We are committed to empowering learners and educators across the country to skill themselves in emerging technologies and partner in the journey to thrive in a digital future,” he added.

Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of AICTE, said upskilling is very important to enhance employability opportunities for students.

"AICTE is happy to partner with Microsoft to help students get an opportunity to be hands-on with the latest technology and build products and services for the future,” he added.

Through this partnership, students will also get an opportunity to be hands-on with technology and build for the future with Azure for Students.

Eligible students aged 18 and above can build apps, explore AI, and make the most of big data with access to more than 25 free Azure services along with $100 in Azure credit, renewable annually.

To make learning more interactive, Microsoft will host live webinars on next-generation technologies for students of AICTE.

To ensure technology benefits everyone, Microsoft will also sponsor 1,000 Microsoft Certification Exam Vouchers spanning different technologies for students from underserved communities.