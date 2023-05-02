English
    MeT office issues 'yellow' alert for thunderstorm, lightning in Himachal till May 6

    Light to moderate rains continues to lash several parts of all the 12 districts in the state.

    PTI
    May 02, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST
    A 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in plains, low and mid-hilly areas in the state has been issued till May 6, the MeT office here said on Tuesday.

    Jogindernagar in Mandi district recorded the highest rainfall of 47 mm followed by Manali 24 mm, Pachhad 23 mm, Solan 11.2 mm while state capital Shimla received 8 mm of rain.

    As many as 17 roads are blocked for traffic in the state.

    In Solan, one person was injured as shooting stones damaged a house in Sabathu area's Manju Aria in the early hours of Tuesday following intermittent rains.

    The injured person has been referred to the Army hospital in Chandigarh, according to the state emergency operation centre.

    In another incident, Umeshwar Singh, a resident of Kumarsain in Shimla district, is feared drowned in the Satluj River near Behna in Anni area of Kullu district, police said.

    Search operations by NDRF and local police are underway, they said.

    The pre-monsoon rain deficit from March 1 to April 30 in Himachal has reduced to two per cent due to rains in the last few weeks.

