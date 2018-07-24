Man receives empty box instead of gold coin from Flipkart; duped of over Rs 60,000

Flipkart is in a legal soup after a private firm employee Amit Garg lodged a complaint against the online shopping marketplace and its partner PVC logistics for cheating.

Apparently Amit Garg, a resident of Basavanagar HAL had placed an order for a 20-gram gold coin with Flipkart, instead, he received an empty box. A cheating case was registered against Flipkart and PVC logistics said HAL police.

In his complaint, Garg told the police that he had placed an order for a gold coin on December 8 and INR 61,755 was paid online. Garg received the parcel from PVC logistics on December 28, which he opened in the presence of the PVC delivery boy under a CCTV.

Delivery boy suggested contacting Flipkart helpline when he found an empty box, as per a report by The Times of India.

HAL police official said that Garg has provided the CCTV footage of unboxing and payment proof.

Initially, Garg had written to Flipkart but he didn't receive a satisfactory response. Hence, he approached HAL police on July 21.

HAL police assured that they have initiated a probe against Flipkart and PVC logistics and they will take necessary action against culprits.