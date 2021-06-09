MARKET NEWS

Twitter assures MeitY on appointment of Chief Compliance Officer within a week

Twitter said it has already appointed a Nodal Officer and a Resident Grievance officer on a contract basis and is looking to fill positions on a permanent basis.

Moneycontrol News
June 09, 2021 / 09:18 PM IST

Microblogging platform Twitter said on June 9 that it is making every effort possible to comply with the new IT rules of the Government of India and will appoint a Chief Compliance Officer within a week, reported CNBC-TV18.

A Twitter spokesperson said: “We understand the importance of these regulations and have endeavoured in good faith to comply, including hiring personnel in India. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more difficult for us to take necessary steps to comply, within the given time frame.”

“We have appointed a Nodal Officer and a Resident Grievance officer on a contract basis and are looking to fill positions on a permanent basis. We are in advanced stages of finalising the appointment of a Chief Compliance Officer and will share details within a week.

The Twitter spokesperson had earlier said: “Twitter has been and remains deeply committed to India, and serving vital public conversation taking place on the service. We have assured Govt of India that Twitter is making every effort to comply with new guidelines.”

“An overview of our progress has been duly shared (with the Government of India). We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian Government.”

Twitter had approached the Centre on June 8 after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) gave the social media platform an ultimatum last week to comply with its new guidelines.

Twitter has sought one more week’s time to comply with the revised IT rules, which were announced by the Centre in February 2021 and were to come into effect from May 25.

Dubbing the new IT rules a "potential threat to freedom of expression”, Twitter had earlier said: “We, alongside much in civil society in India and around the world, have concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of our global Terms of Service, as well as with core elements of the new IT Rules. We plan to advocate for changes to elements of these regulations that inhibit free, open public conversation." 
TAGS: #New IT rules #Twitter #Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)
first published: Jun 9, 2021 08:23 pm

