Majority of 'viral' death cases in Firozabad due to dengue, concludes NCDC & NVBDCP's probe

The central team comprising officials from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) observed that majority of cases are due to dengue; few others due to Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis.

September 06, 2021 / 08:53 PM IST
As Firozabad continues to reel under the impact of cases of high fever with over 50 deaths as of today, the central government sent a team of health experts to investigate the cause of deaths.

“The central team has observed that the majority of cases are due to dengue, while a few are because of Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in the letter to UP chief secretary.

He also stated that Vector Indices were also found to be high with House Index and Container Index, both above 50 percent in Firozabad district.

Here are the suggested follow-up measures by the health secretary to contain the disease:

>> All fever patients to be screened for dengue, malaria, scrub typhus, and leptospirosis

>> Need to strengthen ELISA-based testing facilities.

>> Activities related to fever survey, vector control, and fever camps to continue as per the micro plan submitted by the central team.

>> Surveillance to be strengthened with the implementation of IHIP in the district in coordination with CSU IDSP, NCDC.

>> Entomological activities to be strengthened and continued as per standard guidelines.

>> Isolation beds and admission facilities in District Hospital of Firozabad and neighboring districts to be augmented.

>> Organise a short reorientation of all doctors at PHC, CHC and district hospital cum medical college of Firozabad and neighbouring districts on recent guidelines for the management of dengue, scrub typhus, and leptospirosis. Services of experts on infectious diseases from KGMU and similar institutions may be utilised for this purpose.

>> IEC activities to be intensified by the district administration.

"NCDC has deputed two EIC officers in the district for a period of the next 14 days and they will assist the district in strengthening its outbreak response," read the letter.
first published: Sep 6, 2021 08:51 pm

