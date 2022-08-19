English
    IPS officer slams police mess food during surprise inspection in UP. Watch

    The senior superintendent of Mainpuri police, Kamlesh Dixit, conducted a surprise inspection at the local mess at the Mainpuri police line.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 19, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST
    Mainpuri Police shared photographs from the inspection (Image credit: mainpuripolice/Twitter)

    Mainpuri Police shared photographs from the inspection (Image credit: mainpuripolice/Twitter)


    Days after a constable in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad highlighted the issue of poor quality food served in the police mess, footage of an IPS officer conducting a surprise inspection at another mess in the state has emerged online.

    The senior superintendent of Mainpuri police, Kamlesh Dixit, conducted a surprise inspection at the local mess at the Mainpuri police line, reports Times of India. Dixit was seen reprimanding the mess in-charge and other staff in widely-shared footage filmed Monday.

    During the inspection, a checked a cauldron full of dal that he slammed as too watery. “Dal kam, paani zyada hai (There’s less dal and more water in here),” he was heard saying as he picked up the ladle to check the consistency.


    Dixit also referred to the Firozabad incident as he asked the mess staff to improve food quality. “Cook with your heart,” he told the staff at the police line after checking the quality of rotis.

    Mainpuri Police also shared photographs from the inspection on Twitter.


    Speaking to reporters, IPS Kamlesh Dixit said the mess inspection was part of routine procedure, carried out keeping the welfare of police personnel in mind.

    “During the inspection at the staff mess at the police line, the quality of food served to the cops was found to be unsatisfactory. Besides, maintenance of sanitation and hygiene was also not properly done. Hence, a warning has been issued in this regard to the manager of the mess and reserve inspector of the police line,” Dixit told Times of India.

    Footage of the inspection emerged barely a week after constable Manoj Kumar of Firozabad Police in Uttar Pradesh staged a public protest to criticise the sub-standard food served in the local mess.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 02:58 pm
