Video: UP cop cries over quality of mess food in public outburst

A constable in Uttar Pradesh broke down in tears while complaining about the quality of food served in the police mess. Footage of his outburst has been widely shared online.Manoj Kumar, a police constable in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district, complained about the substandard food in a public protest. Widely-shared footage shows him weeping with a plate of dal, roti and rice in hand even as a huge crowd looks on. According to the Times of India, Kumar said the quality of food had not improved despite repeated complaints to the SSP.
"Government makes us work for 12-12 hours and gives such food in return" Manoj Kumar, a constable of UP Police posted at Firozabad Headquarters narrates his agony
"This is what we get after working long hours. How will cops work if we won't get a proper diet?" he asks in the video.
Another clip shows him sitting on the divider, claiming that “even animals won’t eat” the food served to policemen in the mess. He was also seen stopping commuters on the road to complain about the food, walking around with a plate in hand.
A UP police constable posted in Firozabad district protests against the quality of food served at the mess in police lines. He was later whisked away. A probe has been ordered.
Kumar was later whisked away by seniors, as per several news reports.Firozabad Police acknowledged his protest and said the Circle Officer would investigate his complaint about mess food. The department also pointed out that Kumar has a history of absenteeism and other disciplinary issues.
मैस के खाने की गुणवत्ता से सम्बन्धित शिकायती ट्वीट प्रकरण में खाने की गुणवत्ता सम्बन्धी जांच सीओ सिटी कर रहे है।
मैस के खाने की गुणवत्ता से सम्बन्धित शिकायती ट्वीट प्रकरण में खाने की गुणवत्ता सम्बन्धी जांच सीओ सिटी कर रहे है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि उक्त शिकायतकर्ता आरक्षी को आदतन अनुशासनहीनता, गैरहाजिरी व लापरवाही से सम्बन्धित 15 दण्ड विगत वर्षो में दिये गये है ।