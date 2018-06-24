App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2018 12:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra plastic ban: Rs 3.69 lakh collected in fines in Pune

On March 23, the state government imposed a ban on manufacturing, use, sale, distribution and storage of plastic materials such as one-time-use bags, spoons, plates, PET and PETE bottles and thermocol items.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Pune Municipal Corporation collected fines worth Rs 3.69 lakh and seized over 8,000 kilograms of plastic items on the first day of the plastic ban that came into effect across Maharashtra today, a civic corporation official said.

Suresh Jagtap, head of PMC's solid waste management cell said that municipal teams carried out action in 73 locations in the city against traders and vendors.

"Our officials posed as customers and asked vendors for plastic bags. Vendors who were found using plastic bags were prosecuted. We collected Rs 3.69 lakh in fines and seized 8,000 kgs of plastic," he said.

The civic action also saw some protests in suburbs like Satara Road, Sinhgad Road, Kothrud and Wadgaon Sherri where shopkeepers downed shutters, said an official.

On March 23, the state government imposed a ban on manufacturing, use, sale, distribution and storage of plastic materials such as one-time-use bags, spoons, plates, PET and PETE bottles and thermocol items.

As per the government's notification, the fine for first-time and second-time offenders will be Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. A third violation will attract a fine of Rs 25,000 and a jail term for three months.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 09:24 pm

tags #ban on plastic #Maharashtra #Maharshtra Government #pune #Pune Municipal Corporation

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.