Maharashtra plastic ban: Rs 3.69 lakh collected in fines in Pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation collected fines worth Rs 3.69 lakh and seized over 8,000 kilograms of plastic items on the first day of the plastic ban that came into effect across Maharashtra today, a civic corporation official said.

Suresh Jagtap, head of PMC's solid waste management cell said that municipal teams carried out action in 73 locations in the city against traders and vendors.

"Our officials posed as customers and asked vendors for plastic bags. Vendors who were found using plastic bags were prosecuted. We collected Rs 3.69 lakh in fines and seized 8,000 kgs of plastic," he said.

The civic action also saw some protests in suburbs like Satara Road, Sinhgad Road, Kothrud and Wadgaon Sherri where shopkeepers downed shutters, said an official.

On March 23, the state government imposed a ban on manufacturing, use, sale, distribution and storage of plastic materials such as one-time-use bags, spoons, plates, PET and PETE bottles and thermocol items.

As per the government's notification, the fine for first-time and second-time offenders will be Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. A third violation will attract a fine of Rs 25,000 and a jail term for three months.