Maharashtra govt warns of COVID-19 spike citing new virus variants

Source: AP

The Maharashtra health department has cautioned that the COVID-19 cases could rise especially during winters and the festive season, citing new variants like BA.2.3.20 and BQ.1 reported from the state.

These variants have been detected for the first time in the country, it said. It also said that the new XBB variant of coronavirus has a growth advantage over BA.2.75 and has immune evasive property.

A health bulletin on Monday said the COVID-19 cases rose by 17.7 per cent in the state between October 10 and 16 as compared to between October 3 and 9. This rise has been noticed particularly in the densely populated districts of Thane, Raigad and Mumbai, it said.

"Some experts are predicting a rise in the coming winter season especially in the festive environment. In WGS (whole genome sequencing), the proportion of BA.2.75 has decreased to 76 per cent from 95 per cent," the bulletin said.

"The state has reported XBB which is a new variant having growth advantage over BA.2.75 and immune evasive property. Apart from this, the state has reported BA.2.3.20 and BQ.1 variant first time in India, it said.

The health department asked people not to ignore flu-like symptoms, seek medical advice at the earliest and observe COVID-19-appropriate behaviour at public places. It has also urged people to get vaccinated.

"People with comorbidities need to take extra precautions while visiting public places. Persons suffering with influenza-like illness should avoid public contacts as much as possible, the health bulletin said.